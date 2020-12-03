1/1
Melissa Wood
1971 - 2020
Melissa (Wright) Wood, 49, of Butler passed peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, after a 15-year battle with Huntington's disease.

She was a 7-year resident of Sugar Creek Rest, where she received incredible care.

She was born on Feb. 27, 1971, and was the daughter of the late Arthur M. Wright, and Mary Lou Wright.

She had three siblings, Linda Wright Brown of Panama City, Fla., Allan Wright of Philipsburg, Pa., and Curtis Wright of Butler.

She graduated from Butler High School in 1989, and married Shane Wood in 1992. They later divorced.

Her passion in life was being a mom to her "girls," Kiersten and Kierra Wood of Connoquenessing, and Grace Smith of Butler.

WOOD - Close friends and family of Melissa (Wright) Wood, who died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, are welcome to her celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace at Calvary Lutheran Church, where she was a lifetime member.

COVID-19 mandates will be in place, regarding masks and social distancing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Western PA Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America, P.O. Box 1196, Coraopolis, PA 15108.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Grace at Calvary Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
