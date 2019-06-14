Guest Book View Sign Service Information Myers-Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory 37 E Main St Mechanicsburg , PA 17055 (717)-766-3421 Viewing 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory 37 E Main St Mechanicsburg , PA View Map Service 4:00 PM Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory 37 E Main St Mechanicsburg , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Dale Collins, 86, of Mechanicsburg and formerly of Butler, passed away peacefully on Sunday while surrounded by his loving family.

Melvin was born on Sunday, Jan. 29, 1933, in Butler, and was a son of the late Elmer Eugene Collins and Sarah Ann (Hervey) Collins.

In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his three brothers, Elmer Collins, Ralph Collins and Richard Collins; and his beloved dachshund companion, Snoopy.

Melvin's survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Joy Elvira (Simon) Collins; his three children, Janine Lyn Phillips and her husband, Gordon, of Mechanicsburg, Kevin Michael Collins and his wife, Erin Ryan, of North East Poulsbo, Wash., and David Richard Collins and his companion, Darcy Miller, of Butler; his seven grandchildren, Steven, Lauren, G. Andrew, Tanya, David Jr., Rachael and Davina; and his seven great-grandchildren, Marcus, Mica, Tyler, Jaden, Nora, Ethan and Lyla; and several nieces and nephews.

Melvin proudly served in both the U.S. Navy and the National Guard.

He retired from Armco Steel in Butler, after many years of service working as a foreman in the melt shop. Melvin also worked as a special deputy with the Butler County Sheriff's Department until his retirement in 1989.

He was a member of Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church in Butler.

Melvin was a member of the American Legion Post 117, and East Butler City Hunting & Fishing Club.

He enjoyed salt-water fishing in Florida and shooting on the range.

Melvin was always watching out for the neighbors and was often seen carrying in their groceries or snow plowing their sidewalks.

Nobody ever left "Poppy's" home hungry. He was always known to say, "It's better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it."

He always strived to make things special for his grandchildren and always brought Dairy Queen ice-cream cakes when he visited.

Melvin was a loving husband, father and "Poppy" to his grandchildren.

The family sends their most heartfelt thanks to everyone at Carolyn's House and the Burick Center for Health and Wellness, all of whom so lovingly cared for Melvin during his illness.

COLLINS - All are welcome to join the family for the viewing of Melvin Dale Collins, who died Sunday, June 9, 2019,to be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Saturday at Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory, 37 E. Main St., Mechanicsburg, Pa.

A committal service will follow at the funeral home with military honors and will be presented by the Cumberland County Honor Guard, with Celebrant George A. Spangler officiating.

Melvin's family invites everyone to join them for a time of food and fellowship immediately following the service at Vissagio's Restaurant, 6990 Wertzville Road, Enola, Pa.

Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Butler will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Contributions in celebration of Melvin's life can be made to Carolyn's House, Hospice of Central PA (HCP), Development Department, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Read Melvin's full obituary, view his memorial video and portrait, and sign his official guest book at







