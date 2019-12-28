Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin E. Wilbert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Born Oct. 29, 1941, in Butler, he was a son of the late Earl and Catherine (McGee) Wilbert.

Melvin worked in the forge shop at Pullman Standard until its closing. He then worked for the Butler Auto Auction and retired from there after 20 years of service.

He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Surviving is his wife, Judith (Raimondi) Wilbert. They were married May 14, 1966.

He is also survived by two sons, Melvin (Colleen) Wilbert and Thomas (Deanna) Wilbert, both of Butler; his granddaughter, Riley Wilbert at home; four brothers, Leroy Wilbert, Tom Wilbert and Denny (Angie) Wilbert, all of Butler, and Jim (Barb) Wilbert of DuBois; two sisters, Carolyn (Pat) McGrady of Fenelton and Dorothy Welter of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles; and his sisters, Rita and Rose.

WILBERT - Friends of Melvin E. Wilbert, who died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Herman.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit







