Melvin G. Ringer, 88, of Ellwood City passed away on Wednesday at Allegheny General Hospital.

Born Oct. 16, 1930, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Harry and Maybelle Denniston Ringer.

He was married to Eva Snare on May 31, 1952. She survives.

A draftsman, Melvin retired from Billco Manufacturing in Zelienople, and Rexnord in Ellwood City.

He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950.

Melvin was a member of First United Methodist Church in Ellwood City.

He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed following high school football each year.

He dearly loved his family and was terribly proud of all their accomplishments.

Survivors include one son, David (Christine) Ringer of Wampum; his daughter, Robin (Robert) Weaver of Harmony; his three granddaughters, Miranda (Justin) Murphy of Pittsburgh, Nicole Weaver of Harmony, and Katelyn (Dmitri) Shub of Philadelphia; two grandsons, Douglas Ringer of Vanport, and Derek Weaver of Harmony; three great-granddaughters, Maddie and Olivia Murphy, and Reva Shub; two great-grandsons, Jack Murphy and Archer Shub.

He is also survived by his three cats, Larry, Mo and Curly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Robert Ringer; an infant daughter; and his beloved dog, Boomer, who died in April.

RINGER - Visiting hours for Melvin G. Ringer, who died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Marshall Funeral Home, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Slippery Rock Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to



