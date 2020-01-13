Melvin L. Moser, 83, of Portersville passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital following a two week illness.
Born Aug. 21, 1936, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Michael and Leila (Smith) Moser.
Melvin formerly owned and operated Moser Logging and also worked as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church. Melvin served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Zelienople American Legion and the Ellwood City Hungarian Home.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Diane L. (Bridge) Moser; two daughters, Terri (John) Rusnock of Ellwood City and Traci Moser of Pittsburgh; his son, Kevin (Diana) Moser of Ellwood City; his sister, Patricia Geer of Portersville; his brother, Larry Moser of South Carolina; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William Moser; and a grandson, Shane Rusnock.
MOSER - Visiting hours for Melvin L. Moser, who died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Marshall Funeral Home, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday with his pastor, the Rev. Dr. Rob Guy, officiating.
Military rites will be offered by the Veterans Honor Guard.
Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 13, 2020