Melvin "Bud" Reges, 83, of Butler passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
He was born Aug. 24, 1937, in Butler, and was the son of the late Noble and Ida Reges.
Bud was an honorably discharged U.S. Air Force veteran, who served his country during the Korean War.
Throughout his career, he focused on welding and auto mechanics.
He enjoyed stock car racing, hunting, fishing and bowling, but most of all, spending time with his family.
He was the loving husband of Carol Gardner Reges; father of Robert "Bob" Reges and Dean (Melanie) Reges; brother of Ida Reges; and the grandfather of Jeremy, Brandon, Brianna, Deana, Austin and Hunter.
He is also survived by four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings; and his daughter-in-law, Gina Reges.
REGES - All services for Melvin "Bud" Reges, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, will be held privately and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com
.