Merl Newell "Newt" Hoffman, 91, of Harrisville passed away Friday at home.

Merl was born Oct. 14, 1928, in Emlenton, he was the son of Harold and Austie McElhaney Hoffman.

Merl graduated from Clintonville High School. He was married to Sarah Ruth, who died Aug. 6, 1990.

Merl was a self-employed truck driver.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially hauling scrap with his sons. He loved his little dog "Fluff."

Although he made his living driving trucks, he didn't think it as a job, he loved it. He liked to travel and see new country.

Merl was always seen driving around his pride and joy, his blue Chevy pickup.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his longtime companion with whom he made his home, Marjorie Snyder of Harrisville; his children, Edward Hoffman and wife Cheryl of Polk, David K. Hoffman of West Sunbury, Z. Merlene Martin of Grove City, Betty Lang and husband Tom of Polk, Helen Rodriguez and husband Ramiro of Polk, Ruth Finch of Meadville, and Robert Hoffman and wife Diane of Harrisville; his daughter-in-law, Diane Hoffman of Polk; his son-in-law, Garner Grossman of Harrisville; his brother, William Hoffman of Parker; 29 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Merl was preceded in death by his daughter, Verda "Sue" Grossman; two sons, Harold Hoffman and Randall Hoffman; his grandson, Austin Randall Hoffman; his granddaughter, Caressa Anne Martin; his sister, Alyce Hawbecker; and his brother, Lester Hoffman.

HOFFMAN - A memorial service for Merl Newell "Newt" Hoffman, who died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Scrubgrass Stone Church, 258 Stone Church Road, Emlenton.

Memorial donations may be sent to the church in Merl's honor.

