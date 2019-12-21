Butler Eagle

Merton "Smitty" Smith

Service Information
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA
15007
(724)-443-1505
Obituary
Merton "Smitty" Smith, 86, of Middlesex Township, died Dec. 18, 2019.
He was a retired auto body mechanic.
Smitty was a Korean War U.S. Army veteran, and was also a member of the Butler and West Sunbury American Legion.
He was the husband of the late Helen Pauba Smith; the father of Roseann Smith, Ruth Waymire, David (Sharon Gallagher) Kuza and the late Richard Smith; and grandfather of Lisa (Jim) Dunmire, Nathan (Bridget) Waymire, Philip (Jordan) Waymire, Matt Kuza and Mike Kuza, and the late Nicole.
He was preceded in death by six sisters and brothers.
SMITH - Graveside services with military honors were held for Merton "Smitty" Smith, who died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 21, 2019
