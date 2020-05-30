Brenda,
My thoughts & prayers go out to you & your entire family. Your Mom was such a lovely woman. May God comfort you during this difficult time.
Meryl T. Fugini, 86, of Butler, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at New Haven Court in Butler.
Born Nov. 27, 1933, in Rattigan, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Merl S. and Mary G. (Graham) Rodgers.
She was a homemaker and a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church. She attended morning Mass everyday and was a member of the Women's Auxiliary.
She enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking and she especially enjoyed her children and her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Frank R. Fugini, whom she married Sept. 29, 1956; four children, Regis Fugini of Washington, Brenda Fugini of Butler, Barbara (Michael) Krchnak of Butler and Gerald Fugini of Mechanicsburg; two grandchildren, Marie and Vincent Krchnak; three sisters, Agnes Shakley of Butler, Anne Hutchinson of Pittsburgh and Loretta Hillwig of Chicora; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.
FUGINI - Funeral arrangements will be held privately for Meryl T. Fugini, who died Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Interment will be held at the Hemphill Cemetery in Chicora.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to alz.org.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
