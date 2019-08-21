Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael A. Neff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael A. Neff, 52, of Chicora passed away on Monday at his residence.

Born Dec. 6, 1966, in Butler, he was a son of Vincent and Ann Hesidence Neff.

Michael was a metrologist by profession and was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in North Oakland.

He was a statistician for the Butler County Horseshoe League. He enjoyed bowling and sports, and was especially a Dodgers fan. He was also a member of the Happy Hunters Sportsman Club.

Surviving are his wife, Brenda Sybert Neff, whom he married June 13, 2015; his parents, Vincent and Ann Neff of Chicora; three sisters, Sharon (Ed) Blystone of Chicora, Karen (Brian) Callihan of Fenelton, and Melanie (Troy) Christie of Butler; two nieces, Sierra Blystone and Cailin Christie; three nephews, Andrew and Jacob Callihan, and Camden Christie; and his brother-in-law, Steven Sybert.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vincent and Rose Neff, and Paul and Margaret Hesidence.

NEFF - Friends of Michael A. Neff, who died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 864 Chicora Road, Chicora.

Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

