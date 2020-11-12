Michael A. Spohn, 88, of Cabot passed away Monday evening, Nov. 9, 2020, at Concordia in Cabot.
Born Aug. 4, 1932, in Butler, he was a son of the late Alfred N. Spohn Sr. and Mary (Marra) Spohn.
Mike was self-employed as owner and operator of Mike Spohn Hearing Aides in Butler, retiring in 1989, following 30 years.
He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman, the People of God Charismatic Community in Pittsburgh, the VFW 249, the American Legion 117, the RC Men's Club, the Herman VFD, the East Butler VFD, the NRA, the Summit Township Sportsman Club and the Knights of Columbus.
Mike was a eucharistic minister at St. Mary's and Butler Memorial Hospital, and also was active in St. Mary's Parish activities.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his hospitality and his generosity.
A veteran of the Korean War, Mike served in the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth K. (Dougherty) Spohn, whom he married March 2, 1984; six children, Michael (Theresa) Spohn of Butler, Charlene (Robert) Jurysta of Butler, Theresa (Ken) Wagar of Smithfield, Va., Timothy (Rocio) Kennihan of Mason, Mich., Jerry (Heather) Kennihan of Valencia, and Jennifer (Michael) Bauer of Los Angeles, Calif.
He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Eric Shever, Amanda Jurysta, Steven Jurysta, Kaleb Wagar, Peter Wagar, Brad Kennihan, Dan Kennihan, Gabrielle Kennihan, Adam Kennihan, Eli Bauer and Calvin Bauer; one great-granddaughter, Layla Jurysta; three sisters, Genevieve Moore of Meridian, Mary Lou Bollinger of Meridian, and Camilla Adams of Butler; one brother, Joseph (Mary Ann) Spohn of Kansas City, Kan.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Marie (Savannah) Spohn; and three brothers, Richard Spohn, Alfred N. "Nick" Spohn Jr. and Chester Spohn.
SPOHN - There will not be a visitation for Michael A. Spohn, who died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman. The Rev. Ward Stakem, pastor, will officiate.
Inurnment will follow in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, 821 Herman Road, Butler, PA 16002.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
.