Michael Anthony Herrmann, 41, of Zelienople passed away on Wednesday.
Born May 11, 1978, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Lorraine (Loughery) Herrmann and the late James W. Herrmann.
Mike was a hard-working person who would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed music and art. Above all, he was a loving father, husband, son and brother. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Kathleen J. (Rozinak) Herrmann; his sons, Jack and Samuel Herrmann; his mother, Lorraine Herrmann; his sisters, Lorraine (Michael) Cardwell and Amy (Harry) Reisinger; and his sister-in-law, Donna Herrmann.
In addition to his father, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony J. Herrmann.
HERRMANN - As per his wishes, there will be no public visitation for Michael Anthony Herrmann, who died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Harmony Masonic Hall, 330 E. Beaver St., Zelienople, with Pastor John Owens of Victory Family Church officiating.
A gathering for friends and family will follow the service at Three B's Lounge, 309 S. Main St., Zelienople.
Arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, Zelienople.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019