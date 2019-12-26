Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael B. "Fat Man" Venderlic. View Sign Service Information Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 (724)-295-4500 Memorial service 10:00 AM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael B. "Fat Man" Venderlic, 63, of Richland Township, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, peacefully at his home. Mike was a longtime resident of Freeport.

Mike was born in Kittanning on March 7, 1956. He was the son of the late Karl B. Venderlic and Deloris Karynn (Harrigan) Venderlic-Lamendola of Texas.

He worked as an equipment operator at Moonlight/Creekside Mushrooms in Worthington for 20 years. After the closing of the mushroom mine, Mike went back to school and received his certification as an HVAC technician. He worked in the HVAC industry for a number of years.

Mike loved animals, especially his dogs. He enjoyed watching sports, listening to music and playing drums. He enjoyed going to his camp, fishing, gardening and being in the outdoors.

Michael is survived by his wife of three years, Deborah A. (Zacherl) Venderlic; three stepdaughters, Karie and Sean Porter, of Sanford, Fla., Kristy and John Gamble, of Plum, and Kelli and Jim Fahrenhold of Blawnox. Mike is also survived by four sisters, Tracey and Matt Majoc, of Natrona Heights, Jill Schott, of Hilton Head, S.C., Paula Lamendola of San Francisco, Calif., and Jean and Bob Goss, of Frisco, Texas.

Mike is preceded in death by his first wife, Tina M. (Booher) Venderlic, who passed in 2013; his father, Karl B. Venderlic and his mother, Deloris Karynn (Harrigan); and his grandmother who raised him, Alberta Harrigan.

VENDERLIC - Memorial service for Michael B. "Fat Man" Venderlic, who died Monday, Dec. 23, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., in Freeport, with Pastor Rob Wilson of Zion United Methodist Church in Sarver officiating.

Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15222, or , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, Ill., 60693.

To send a condolence, visit



Michael B. "Fat Man" Venderlic, 63, of Richland Township, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, peacefully at his home. Mike was a longtime resident of Freeport.Mike was born in Kittanning on March 7, 1956. He was the son of the late Karl B. Venderlic and Deloris Karynn (Harrigan) Venderlic-Lamendola of Texas.He worked as an equipment operator at Moonlight/Creekside Mushrooms in Worthington for 20 years. After the closing of the mushroom mine, Mike went back to school and received his certification as an HVAC technician. He worked in the HVAC industry for a number of years.Mike loved animals, especially his dogs. He enjoyed watching sports, listening to music and playing drums. He enjoyed going to his camp, fishing, gardening and being in the outdoors.Michael is survived by his wife of three years, Deborah A. (Zacherl) Venderlic; three stepdaughters, Karie and Sean Porter, of Sanford, Fla., Kristy and John Gamble, of Plum, and Kelli and Jim Fahrenhold of Blawnox. Mike is also survived by four sisters, Tracey and Matt Majoc, of Natrona Heights, Jill Schott, of Hilton Head, S.C., Paula Lamendola of San Francisco, Calif., and Jean and Bob Goss, of Frisco, Texas.Mike is preceded in death by his first wife, Tina M. (Booher) Venderlic, who passed in 2013; his father, Karl B. Venderlic and his mother, Deloris Karynn (Harrigan); and his grandmother who raised him, Alberta Harrigan.VENDERLIC - Memorial service for Michael B. "Fat Man" Venderlic, who died Monday, Dec. 23, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., in Freeport, with Pastor Rob Wilson of Zion United Methodist Church in Sarver officiating.Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15222, or , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, Ill., 60693.To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.