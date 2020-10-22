1/
Michael C. "Mike" MacKinney
1948 - 2020
Michael C. "Mike" MacKinney passed from the Earth on Oct. 9, 2020, at age 72 from COVID-19.

He was born on June 15, 1948, in Butler, the son of Henry B. and Gretchen Y. MacKinney.

Mike graduated from Butler Area Senior High School in 1966. He played football and raced homing pigeons.

He joined the U.S. Marine Corps after high school, and served four years.

Mike lived in the Washington, D.C., area as a young man. He graduated from George Washington University with a bachelor's degree.

He worked as a skilled carpenter in residential construction and also helped build the D.C. Metro System.

Mike married Denise Gower in 1979. The marriage lasted a number of years and she still has fond memories of their time together.

Michael moved to Elizabeth City, N.C., and continued his work in the building trades until the Great Recession and economic downturn.

Mike was a friendly, outgoing person, well-liked by those who knew him. He enjoyed following politics and hunting.

He is survived by his four loving sisters, Bess, Gretchen, Prudence and Isabel; six nieces and nephews; 13 great-nieces and great-nephews; and 15 first cousins.

MACKINNEY - A memorial service for Michael C. "Mike" MacKinney, who died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, will follow at a later date in Butler.

Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, N.C., has assisted this family with the arrangements.

Please visit www.mitchellcares.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 22, 2020.
