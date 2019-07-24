Michael Cavaliero, 78, of Butler passed away on Monday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born March 12, 1941, in Butler, he was a son of the late Bartholomew and Sadie Ramondi Cavaliero.
He was retired from Friedman's Supermarkets, where he was a produce manager. Following 55 years of service, he retired in 2015.
He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed fishing and liked to putter around the house.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Surviving are his wife, Maxine Knoch Cavaliero, whom he married on Nov. 9, 1965; his son, Michael Cavaliero Jr. of Prospect; his daughter, Michelle (Adams Brien) Dickson of Butler; two brothers, Joseph (Jessie) Cavaliero and Bartholomew "Buddy" Cavaliero, both of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Caroline Fry.
CAVALIERO - There will be no visitation for Michael Cavaliero, who died Monday, July 22, 2019.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 24, 2019