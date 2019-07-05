Michael Conrad Jr., 88, of Worthington died on Tuesdayat Sugar Creek Rest Nursing Home.
He was born March 19, 1931, and was a son of the late Michael and Anna (Lucheon) Conrad.
He was married to W. Jane (Hays) Conrad for 61 years,before her passing in 2017.
He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and the Worthington Lions Club.
Michael worked 38 years for the U.S. Postal Service.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean conflict.
He was an active member of the Worthington American Legion for many years, having helped to build the building that stands today.
Michael enjoyed golfing, achieving a hole-in-one at the age of 80.He was an avid fisherman and he also liked hunting.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Barbara (Richard) Smith of Worthington; his granddaughter, Amanda (Jason) Stitt of Freeport; a grandson, Brian (Kierra) Smith of Worthington; and a sister, Sharon Hamilton of Butler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, W. Jane (Hays) Conrad; an infant daughter; his sisters, Ann Polacek, Dorothy Furimsky and Elizabeth Risch; and one brother, Gregory Conrad.
CONRAD - Friends of Michael Conrad Jr., who died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Fridayat F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with an additional hour of visitation before the service.The Rev. Robert Hindman will officiate.
Interment will be in Kittanning Cemetery.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 5, 2019