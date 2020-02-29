Michael D. McCarl, 26, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
He was born May 15, 1993, in Kittanning, the son of David Joseph McCarl and Kathryn (McChesney) McCarl of Butler.
Michael enjoyed music, singing, acting and making jewelry. He enjoyed flowers and being outdoors.
Surviving are his parents; his brothers and sisters, Gary McCarl of Butler, Robert McCarl of Pittsburgh, TJ McCarl of Butler, Kate McCarl of Butler, Jolynn (Jeremy) Taylor of Ohio, and April Jones of Iowa; his maternal grandparents, Gary and Roberta McChesney of Prosperity; his paternal grandparents, Joanna and Tom Conley of Butler, and Nick and Pam McCarl of Boyers; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Judy McChesney; and step-grandfather, John Fecich.
MCCARL - Friends of Michael D. McCarl, who died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with the Rev. Dr. Dennis Krajacic of Community Alliance Church officiating.
Interment will be private.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020