Michael D. McFarland, age 53, of Slippery Rock, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 28, 2020, at AHN Grove City.
Michael was born July 9, 1966, in Merced, Calif., and was the son of the late Dr. Robert P. McFarland and the late Kathryn S. Smith.
He was a self-employed auto/diesel mechanic and a veteran of the United States Army.
Michael is survived by his wife, Christie McFarland, whom he married, Oct. 20, 2006; his daughter, Sierra McFarland (age 10) at home; and his son, Michel Ray McFarland, of Hopewell, Va. One brother, Charles P. Smith Jr. of North Carolina, also survives.
Michael was preceded in death by one son and two brothers.
MCFARLAND - Services and burial for Michael D. McFarland, who died Saturday, March 28, 2020, were private.
