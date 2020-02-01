Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Dale "Mike" Gibson. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 (724)-756-0075 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Dale "Mike" Gibson, 58, of Butler, formerly of Karns City, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, Jan. 31, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Michael was born Jan. 27, 1962, in Karns City. He was the son of the late Dale and Linda Wilson Gibson, and was raised by his paternal grandparents, the late Cecil and Mary Margaret "Peg" Wagner Gibson.

He was a 1980 graduate of Karns City High School, and had attended Slippery Rock University.

Mike was employed for most of his working life as a financial adviser and insurance agent.

He was an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast, and enjoyed riding with his sons and friends, and playing the drums. Mike had been an active member of the Christ Community United Methodist Church in Butler.

He is survived by two sons, Joshua M. Gibson and his wife, April, of Butler and Jordan M. Gibson, and his wife, Lindsay, of Nashville; the love of his life, his companion, Miriah Logan, of Butler; two grandchildren, Zayden C. Gibson and Koda J. Gibson, both of Butler; his sister, Carolyn McElravy of Chicora; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, Mike was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Ann "Peggy" Hillard and Dawn Lee Kepple.

GIBSON - Friends of Michael Dale "Mike" Gibson, who died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main Street, Karns City.

A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert G. Hile Jr., a longtime family friend and a Church of God of Prophecy pastor, officiating.

For more information or to send a condolence please visit



