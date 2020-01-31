Michael Edward Paffrath, 45, of Butler died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Michael was born Feb. 10, 1974, in Butler, and was the son of Edward Joseph and Betty Lou Keyser Paffrath.

He was a Catholic by faith and he will be sadly missed by his daughter.

Survivors include his mother; one daughter, Elisha Marie Flick of Butler; and one sister, Michelle (Darren) Osche of Butler.

He was preceded by his father.

PAFFRATH - There will be no public visitation and funeral services will be private for Michael Edward Paffrath, who died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Arrangements were entrusted to Jay Bryan Funeral Home in Prospect.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grapevine Center, 140 N. Elm St., Butler, PA 16001.



