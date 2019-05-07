Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael "Mike" Fizer. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael "Mike" Fizer, 75, of Lyndora passed away peacefully on Sunday at Good Samaritan Hospice.

Mike was born in 1943 in Butler, to Michael and Mary (Stasko) Fizer.

He lived in Lyndora his entire life.

He worked at Armco as a crane operator and plant protection officer for 37 years, before retiring in 1999. He also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Lyndora Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD) for more than 25 years.

Mike was very patriotic and loved to serve his community. He earned his Emergency Management Technician certificate, attended many fire training and certification courses, and was assistant chief for LVFD for a period of time. He also served on a committee that was instrumental in raising the funds to purchase the first aerial ladder fire truck for the LVFD.

Mike enjoyed buying new cars, golfing, shopping, RV'ing, traveling, hunting, reading and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed viewing and searching for Pokémon cards with his grandson, Kevin. He was always searching for the perfect classic car, even shortly before his death.

Mike was artistic, loved to play practical jokes, and had a great sense of humor.

Mike was a lifelong member of St. John Byzantine Catholic Church in Lyndora, and was an altar server as a boy.

He was active in Scouts, earning his Eagle Scout and member of the Order of the Arrow, Armco Troop 16.

He loved his sons and was actively involved in their Scout troops, serving as the Cubmaster of their Cub Scout Troop.

Mike is survived by his wife, Daun Carol Fizer, whom he married 53 years ago; a sister, Marilyn Fizer Book; his sons, Ronald (Rene) Fizer, Jim Fizer, Sheila Benn and her daughters, Angie and Ashley, and Scott (Becky) Fizer, and grandson Kevin, and Chelsea and Jesse Cibella; two aunts; and numerous cousins.

FIZER - Friends of Michael "Mike" Fizer, who died Sunday, May 5, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Parastas services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 105 Kohler Ave., Lyndora. The Rev. Radko Blichar, pastor, will officiate.

Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.

The family requests any donations in honor of his memory be made to St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church.

