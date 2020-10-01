1/1
Michael "Mike" Gayhart
1982 - 2020
Michael Gayhart, 38, of Butler passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

He was born June 28, 1982, in Butler, to Sean and Karen (Sibble) Gayhart.

Michael loved music, rock 'n' roll clothing, cooking and spending time with friends. Above all else, he loved being with his niece.

Mike was best known for his piercing blue eyes and his infectious smile.

He was the brother of Joshua (Megan) Gayhart.

Michael is also survived by his niece, Riley Gayhart; and his aunts, uncles and cousins.

GAYHART - Friends of Michael Gayhart, who died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Michael's prayer service will follow immediately at the funeral home.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
3
Prayer Service
05:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
