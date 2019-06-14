Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael H. Uram, 95, of Butler passed away on Thursday while under the care of the Butler VA Community Living Center.

Born Oct. 25, 1923, in Lyndora, and was the son of the late Wasil H. Uram and Eva Sychak Uram.

Michael was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, 4th Armored Division, under Gen. Patton from 1943 to 1945, as a forward observer.

Michael's unit was in Bavaria at the onset of the Battle of the Bulge, and his unit was sent to relieve the 101st Airborne unit which was surrounded by German forces. Sixteen days after the invasion of Normandy, Michael's unit arrived in Normandy, completed their mission, and continued advancing through Europe.

He was in five campaigns of the European Theater and received two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. His unit also received five Battle Stars and the Presidential Citation for its actions during the war. He was one of several men in our area to receive a citation from the government of France for the action taken at Normandy.

While he was a quiet individual, he did enjoy sharing his many stories of his Army days, many of those stories documented and sent to the Library of Congress for historical purposes.

He retired from the coil warehouse of Armco Steel in January of 1986, where he had worked for more than 43 years.

Michael was an avid golfer, having three hole-in-one shots in his lifetime. He loved golfing with his son; his late brother, Paul; and other family members and friends.

He always enjoyed his annual trips to Myrtle Beach, where he played more than 40 courses.

He was a 73-year member of the American Legion Post 778, and was the last charter member of that post.

He is survived by his son, Robert (Sue) Uram; his daughter, Donna (Alan) Mores; his only granddaughter, Amber (Mike) Taylor; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Polanec Uram, who died on March 24, 2011; his two sisters; and his two brothers.

URAM - Friends of Michael H. Uram, who died Thursday, June 13, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Chaplain Gary Clise of the Butler VA Health Care System officiating.

Michael will be laid to rest with full military honors at Butler County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Butler VA Health Care System, Attn: CLC/Recreation Therapy Building No. 20, 353 N. Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







