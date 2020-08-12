Michael J. Bizub Jr., 63, of New Sewickley Township, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1957, in Pittsburgh.
He was the president, owner and operator of Aqua Power Products Inc.
When Mike wasn't working, you could find him spending time with his beloved family and friends. Mike was the kind of man who would drop everything to lend a hand or give the shirt off his back to anyone. "His servant's towel was always bigger than his ego" is how his loved ones will remember him.
Michael leaves behind his cherished wife, Olivia (Nudi) Bizub; his children, Michael III, Mathew (Kim), Myles and Melissa; and his grandchildren, Annabella, Avery, Taylor, Anthony, Madelyn and Caroline.
He is also survived by his sisters, Dorris Cable, Michele McGonigal and Elizabeth Steigerwald; his in-laws, Earl Nudi (Rose), Patrick Nudi (Dawn), Peter Nudi (Kathy), Nina Dryna (Daniel) and MaryAnn Sembrat (Stefan); and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his father and mother, Michael and Jane Bizub; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ann and Earl Nudi.
BIZUB - The family of Michael J. Bizub Jr., who died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family kindly asks that attendees bring personal facial coverings, limit physical interaction and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Michael's honor to the American Lung Association
at www.action.lung.org
, or by mail to American Lung Association
, 810 River Ave., Suite 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.