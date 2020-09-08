1/1
Michael J. "Mike" Schnur
1954 - 2020
Michael J. Schnur, 65, of Butler passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

He was born Nov. 18, 1954, in Butler, to Harold and Gloria Schnur.

After Mike graduated from Knoch High School in 1973, he joined the U.S. Air Force.

He married his high school sweetheart, Donna Bachman, over 46 years ago on Nov. 17, 1973.

Mike belonged to the East Butler Fire Hall, the RC Men's Club, and the American Legion Post 117.

He worked as a delivery driver for Goettler Distributing for many years.

Mike enjoyed riding his motorcycle, going to camp, and vacationing with Donna and friends.

He was a faithful member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church.

Along with his wife and parents, Mike is survived by his daughters, Crystal Schnur of Glenolden, Pa., and Shawna Schnur of Butler; his grandson, Trey Sarver; his siblings, Terry (Jason Martin) Schnur, Larry (Joyce) Schnur, Alice Campbell and Ann (Jeff Speakman) Schnur; and his sister-in-law, Nancy Bachman.

He was preceded in death by his brother, David.

SCHNUR - Friends of Michael J. Schnur, who died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

His blessing service will immediately follow in the funeral home.

Interment will be held privately at Butler County Memorial Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
10
Service
04:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
