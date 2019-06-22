Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael John Cehily Jr.. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael John Cehily Jr., 71, of Saxonburg passed away on Thursday surrounded by his family at the VA Butler Healthcare Medical Center.

Born May 26, 1948, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of Michael Cehily Sr. and Carolyn Showak Cehily.

Michael served in the U.S. Army from 1967 until 1973, and was stationed at the DMZ in Korea from 1968 until 1969.

He studied drafting at Butler County Community College, receiving his associate degree.

Mike worked as a welder at Pullman Standard and John Thrower Trucking.

He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Saxonburg.

He was commander of the VFW Post 7376 for three terms, a life member of the VFW, a life member of the NRA and a former Cub Scout leader.

Michael enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Linda (Schmidt) Cehily, whom he married June 12, 1982; his son, Clint Cehily of Saxonburg; his daughter, Lindsay Cehily of Saxonburg; one sister, Diane Carbin of Butler; and his grandpuppies.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

CEHILY - Friends of Michael John Cehily Jr., who died Thursday, June 20, 2019, will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Roger Keller officiating.

Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.

