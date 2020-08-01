Michael John Curcio, 58, of Hopkinsville, Ky., died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from injuries sustained in a work-related industrial accident in Hopkinsville, Ky.
A native of Butler, he was born July 19, 1961, in Butler, and was the son of the late Michael Curcio and the late Patricia (Soley) Curcio.
He was a 1979 graduate of Butler Area High School.
He served in the U.S. Army, and was a maintenance technician at Metalsa in Hopkinsville.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora, and a member of the United Auto Workers Association.
Survivors include his sons, Steven (Emily) Curcio of Herndon, Ky., and Ethan (Summer) Curcio of Gracey, Ky.; his sisters, MaryAnn (Curcio) Gaiser, Susan M. Curcio and Nancy J. Curcio, all of Butler; a niece and nephew of Butler; and two great-nieces and one great-nephew of Butler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Thompson.
CURCIO - Visitation for Michael John Curcio, who died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, was held from noon until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Lamb Funeral Home, Hopkinsville Ky.
Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Leek Jr. officiating.
Burial followed in Green Hill Memorial Gardens, Hopkinsville, Ky.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be conducted from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the American Legion Post 778, Freedom Shelter 2, 150 Legion Memorial Lane, Lyndora.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorials to Shriners Children's Hospital
, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.