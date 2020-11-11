Michael Joseph Beres of Kennedyville, Md., passed away at his home on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was 66.



Michael was born May 13, 1954, in Butler County, and was the son of Gladys (Beyerl) Beres and the late James Robert Beres.



He grew up in Zelienople and graduated from Seneca Valley High School in 1972. He was then admitted to the Seneca Valley High School Athletic Hall of Fame for wrestling and football.



Following graduation, Michael immediately began working in construction and provided for his family. After 25+ years of service, Michael retired in August from Mason Building Group, as their construction superintendent.



All who knew Michael can attest to his dedication to his family and friends. He always put others before himself, and was a calm, often silly, yet a sensitive and gentle soul. He had a passion for making beautiful things, leaving a legacy of craftsmanship through renovating several older homes in and around the area.



Michael loved fishing, hunting, cooking and gardening. Above all, he enjoyed spending his time with his children, grandchildren and family, from coaching lacrosse and attending wrestling matches, to baking cookies and watching Hallmark movies. He will be missed dearly.



Michael was preceded in death by his father, James Robert Beres.



He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Tracey Beres; one son, Michael (Danielle) Beres; two daughters, Ryan Scannell-Beres and Madison Beres; his mother, Gladys Beres; four grandchildren, Ethan, Brooks, Eva and Cooper; two brothers, Steven and James; and three sisters, Linda, Deborah and Kimberly.



BERES - A celebration of life service for Michael Joseph Beres, who died Monday, Sept 21, 2020, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Old Union Presbyterian Church, 200 Union Church Road, Mars. Masks are required.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Michael's honor to the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, Attn: Lauren Halterman, 114 S. Washington St., #101, Easton, MD 21601.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store