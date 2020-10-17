Michael Joseph Best Jr., 43, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., formerly of Butler passed away unexpectedly Oct. 5, 2020, at his residence.
The world seemed to stop for anyone who was lucky enough to know "Mikie," as he was fondly called by so many.
Mike's passion for both his family and career were at the forefront of any conversation. Mike was outgoing and had a way of being around people. Whether it was the sincerity in his voice or the detail in the questions, you knew he was genuine and caring. He left you feeling uplifted and lighthearted.
Mike's kindness could be seen in his eyes and his jovial laugh could be felt in your heart. He was the salt of the earth, and on his happiest of days, could be found at the beach with his family and friends, or cheering on any of his Pittsburgh sports teams.
Mike loved music, fishing and golf. He organized golf tournaments for over 10 years to benefit Children's Miracle Network. Mike was a storyteller like no other. His stories will live on in the hearts of all who loved him.
Born Oct. 9, 1976, in Butler, he was the son of Michael and Patricia Best.
Mike graduated from Butler High School in 1995, and from Robert Morris University in 2000.
He started working for Marriott Vacation Club 23 years ago, with his most recent position being the general manager at Marriott's Harbour Point and Sunset Pointe on Hilton Head Island.
Mike is survived by his wife of 19 years, Michelle Best and their son, Lincoln Best; his parents, Michael and Patricia Best of Butler; his maternal grandparents, Henry and Nancy Walborn of Butler; two sisters, Kelly (Jeff) Stewart of Butler, and Diane (Erik) Robbins of Butler; his parents-in-law, Robert and Susan Kress of Hilton Head Island; two sisters-in-law, Lisa (Greg) Ditullio of Butler, and Vanessa Kress; and 10 nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved deeply.
Mike was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edward and Florence Best.
BEST - Visitation with the family for Michael Joseph Best Jr., who died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler.
Mike will be remembered at a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at the church.
To celebrate Mike's love of Pittsburgh sports, we invite everyone to wear their favorite black and gold attire.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund through GoFundMe has been created for Michelle and Lincoln to help with the financial burden of Mike's untimely passing. To make a donation, please visit https://www.gofundme.com
/f/michael-best.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net
.