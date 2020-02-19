Michael Joseph Kosar, 70, formerly of Butler, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, while surrounded by his family at home in Vienna, Va.
Mike is survived by his children, Christopher and Leslie Kosar, both of Vienna, Va.; his granddaughter, Morgan Kosar-Gidda of Vienna, Va.; his extended family of brothers and sisters, Michael and Andrea Skehan of Washington, D.C., Mary and Jose Awill and Daniel Skehan of New Orleans, La., and Jack Skehan of France; several nieces and nephews; and his long-time companion and friend, Mary Hoover of Harrisonburg, Va.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen Kosar; his wife, Kathleen Ann Skehan Kosar; his sister, Terrie Lynn Parsons; and his extended brother, Patrick Skehan.
Mike has requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the cancer or COPD organization of choice.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020