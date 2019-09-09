Michael L. Vrabel, 71, of Slippery Rock, formerly of Sarver, passed away Saturday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Sept. 16, 1947, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of John L. Vrabel and Jennie Jones Vrabel.
Mike was a 1965 graduate of HarBrack High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Guard.
He attended Indiana State University and Butler County Community College, where he graduated with an associates degree in business management.
He worked as a quality control inspector for Braeburn Alloy Steel in Lower Burrell.
He attended Zion United Methodist Church.
Mike was an avid chess player.
Surviving are his loving sisters, Bobbi (Allen) Stasiak of Mount Joy, Becki (Douglas) Brownlee of Dover, Del., and Gina (Danny) Johnson of Angola, Ind.; his nieces, Tara (Dan) Nolte and Rhiannon (Ryan) Burkett; and his great-niece and great-nephews, Alyssa, Steven and Gibson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
VRABEL - Friends of Michael L. Vrabel, who died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Wilson officiating.
Interment with military honors conducted by the Saxonburg American Legion Post 683 will follow in Mount Airy Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Butler VA.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 9, 2019