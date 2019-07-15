Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael R. Herndon. View Sign Service Information Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City 306 Bessemer Ave. Grove City , PA 16127 (724)-458-7790 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael R. Herndon, 33, of Grove City passed away suddenly at home on Saturday morning.

Michael was born in Greenville on Aug. 23, 1985, to Michael L. and Julie A. (Long) Herndon.

He was a member of the Church of The Beloved Disciple, Grove City.

Michael was a graduate of Grove City High School in 2004 and Full Sail University, Winter Park, Fla.

He had a passion for music and reading. Michael loved his family and spending time with all of them and especially vacationing in Piney Point.

He is survived by his mother, Julie Herndon of Grove City; his father, Michael Herndon and his wife, Tammy, of Grove City; a brother, Tyler Herndon; a sister, Torrie Wroblewski; and his grandparents, Donna Saunders and Robert Herndon. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members also survive.

His grandmother, Barbara Herndon; his grandfather, Warren Saunders,; and his beloved dog, Missy, preceded Michael in death.

HERNDON - A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held for Michael R. Herndon, who died Saturday, July, 13, 2019, at the Church of The Beloved Disciple, Grove City, with FR. Michael Allison as Celebrant.

Burial will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Grove City Chapter of Celebrate Recovery through Grove City Alliance Church, 845 North Liberty Road, Grove City, PA 16127.



Michael R. Herndon, 33, of Grove City passed away suddenly at home on Saturday morning.Michael was born in Greenville on Aug. 23, 1985, to Michael L. and Julie A. (Long) Herndon.He was a member of the Church of The Beloved Disciple, Grove City.Michael was a graduate of Grove City High School in 2004 and Full Sail University, Winter Park, Fla.He had a passion for music and reading. Michael loved his family and spending time with all of them and especially vacationing in Piney Point.He is survived by his mother, Julie Herndon of Grove City; his father, Michael Herndon and his wife, Tammy, of Grove City; a brother, Tyler Herndon; a sister, Torrie Wroblewski; and his grandparents, Donna Saunders and Robert Herndon. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members also survive.His grandmother, Barbara Herndon; his grandfather, Warren Saunders,; and his beloved dog, Missy, preceded Michael in death.HERNDON - A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held for Michael R. Herndon, who died Saturday, July, 13, 2019, at the Church of The Beloved Disciple, Grove City, with FR. Michael Allison as Celebrant.Burial will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Grove City Chapter of Celebrate Recovery through Grove City Alliance Church, 845 North Liberty Road, Grove City, PA 16127. Published in Butler Eagle on July 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close