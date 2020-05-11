Michael R. Messina, 79, of Grove City, passed away Saturday morning, May 9, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
Michael was born in Mount Vernon, Ohio, on Sept. 15, 1940, to Michael and Stephania (Sepik) Messina.
Michael married Judith L. Filer on Feb. 27, 1965, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 15, 2009.
He was a graduate of Grove City High School in 1959, and he received an associate degree from Penn State.
Michael retired in 1995 as a Lt. Col. with the Pennsylvania Army Reserve National Guard 229 FA 1st Bn. after 34 years of service.
For over 40 years, he along with his brother John, operated Messina Brothers Surveying. Formerly, he worked for PennDOT for seven years and National Fuel Natural Gas in Oil City for seven years.
Michael was a member of The Church of The Beloved Disciple, Grove City.
He is survived by his son, Sean Messina and wife Lisa, of Harrisville; a granddaughter, Elena Messina; a sister, Diane Montgomery and husband Cliff; a brother, John F. Messina; and a former daughter-in-law, Tracy Baker, all of Grove City.
His parents, wife and a son, Christopher J. Messina, preceded Michael in death.
MESSINA - A private family service for Michael R. Messina, who died Saturday, May 9, 2020, will be held at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
A public memorial Mass with military honors will be held at The Church of The Beloved Disciple, Grove City at a later date.
Memorials to The Church of The Beloved Disciple, 1310 S. Center St. Ext., Grove City, Pa, 16127 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org
Published in Butler Eagle on May 11, 2020.