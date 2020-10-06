Michael Rae Tomeo, 73, of Key Largo, Fla. and Slippery Rock passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Quality Life Center in Grove City.



He was born Dec. 5, 1946, in Ellwood City, and was the son of the late Michael and Christine Casuccio Tomeo.



He graduated from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City in 1964, Slippery Rock State College in 1973, and the Community College of Allegheny County in 1996.



Michael also served in the U.S. Army and the Pennsylvania National Guard, earning the rank of captain.



Michael worked as an owner and superintendent in the construction trades.



Michael married Melba (Stahlman) Tomeo on Jan. 19, 1973; she survives.



He is also survived by his son, Michael Tomeo, his daughter-in-law, Wendy White, and his beloved grandson, Avery Michael.



He is also survived by his sister, Michele (Kellen) McClendon; his niece, Lisa Ricci; and an extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews.



Michael loved his family, friends and fishing.



TOMEO - There will be no services for Michael Rae Tomeo, who died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.



Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.



Those wishing to honor his good heart might consider a donation to S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie, P.O. Box 3605, Erie, PA 16508, or any food program that provides meals to children.









