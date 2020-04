Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Romanyshyn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He was born March 5, 1924, in Galicia, Ukraine.

Michael was retired from Pullman-Standard and did other work as a general handyman doing electrical, carpentry and masonry work.

He enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and doing yard work.

He was an active member of St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Lyndora.

He is survived by his son, Robert Romanyshyn; his wife, Jolene, of Fairfax, Va.; a daughter, Gloria Meier, and her husband, Robert Meier, of Simsbury, Conn.; three grandchildren, Joanna Wen and Michael Romanyshyn, both of Fairfax, Va., and Craig Meier of Granby, Conn.; and five great-grandchildren, Alexis Meier, Andrew Meier, Ryland Wen, Lily Wen, and Lucca Romanyshyn.

Michael was preceded in death by his wife Anna, who died in Sept. 2003; and his grandson, Rob Meier.

ROMANYSHYN - A private funeral service for Michael Romanyshyn, who died April 9, 2020, will be held at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., with burial to follow at Butler County Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 21 Evergreen Drive, Lyndora, Pa., 16045.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit







