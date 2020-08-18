1/
Michael Ross Angello
1969 - 2020
Michael Ross Angello, 51, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Butler.

He was born Jan. 4, 1969, in Plattsburgh, N.Y., and was the son of the late Ross R. Angello and Helen E. (Negley) Angello.

Surviving are his daughter, Brittnay Angello of Newport, N.Y.; three grandchildren; and five brothers, Thomas (Kathy) Angello of Butler, Wayne (Angela) Angello of Newport, Tenn., Steven Angello of Butler, and twins, Joseph and James Angello of Pittsburgh.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

ANGELLO - A private service and burial will be held for Michael Ross Angello, who died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.

Contributions may be made to Young Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1522, Butler, PA 16003.

Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
