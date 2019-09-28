Michael S. "Fuzzy" Fazzino, 74, of Butler passed away suddenly on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
He was the son of the late Sam and Anna Fazzino; and the loving husband of Sandra Fazzino.
He loved hunting, fishing and anything to do with the outdoors. He was a member of the Butler City Hunting & Fishing Club.
He was loved and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by a sister, Mary Ann Wilson; and a brother, Tony Fazzino.
Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
FAZZINO - Burial was held privately for Michael S. "Fuzzy" Fazzino, who died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Arrangements were entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019