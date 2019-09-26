Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael S. "Mike" Stimac. View Sign Service Information Buechele Funeral Home 707 Kellys Way East Brady , PA 16028 (724)-526-3111 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM "Up on the Hill" Send Flowers Obituary

Michael S. Stimac, 56, of East Brady died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

Born Aug. 20, 1963, in Butler, he was the son of Joseph M. and Jennie V. (Galassi) Stimac.

Mike was a 1982 graduate of East Brady High School and was employed by Standard Bent Glass for 26 years. For the past five years, Mike worked at Armstrong Cement and Supply.

He was a member of East Brady Baptist Church.

Mike was a kind, gentle, prayerful man, who was most proud of his sons and found much joy in spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, trips to the family cabin in Tionesta, and hiking and bicycling.

He is survived by his best friend and wife of 34 years, Christine L. (Frampton) Stimac, whom he married Jan. 12, 1985; two sons, Michael Jr. and his wife, Felicia Stimac, of East Brady, and Anthony Stimac and his girlfriend, Jeana Schwerer, of Lewes, Del.; and three grandchildren who affectionately adored their "Pa," Jack, Lucy and Will Stimac.

Mike is also survived by his mother, Jennie Stimac of Bradys Bend; two brothers, Joseph Stimac Jr. of Chicora, and Matt (Jill) Stimac of Bradys Bend; two sisters, Desiree Stimac of Pittsburgh, and Laura (Bill) Reddinger of Bradys Bend; many wonderful aunts and uncles; and a large, caring extended family, who lovingly supported Mike through his illness.

He was preceded in death by his father; and one brother, Carl Stimac.

STIMAC - A celebration of life for Michael S. Stimac, who died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, will be held for his close family and friends at 10 a.m. Saturday "Up on the Hill" with his cousin, Pastor Paul DeBacco, officiating. If attending, please gather in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, East Brady.

In lieu of flowers, the Stimac family asks that donations be made in Mike's name to East Brady Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028, or East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 129, East Brady, PA 16028

To view or express condolences, please visit



