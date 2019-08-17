Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael V. "Mike" Stevens. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home Inc 1204 Kerr Ave Emlenton , PA 16373 (724)-867-0023 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael V. Stevens, 62, of Grove City, formerly of Emlenton, passed away early Friday morning at Grove Manor in Grove City following an extended illness.

Born June 22, 1957, in Franklin, Michael was the son of the late John H. and Jean Stover Stevens.

Mike was a 1975 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, and earned an associate degree in computer science at Butler County Community College.

Mike was of the Protestant faith.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served from 1975 until 1979. He was given a meritorious award by the U.S. Navy for saving lives in a hotel fire in Spain while he was stationed there.

He had been employed by the Social Security Administration in Boyers for the past several years.

Michael enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing.

Surviving is his wife, Raylene S. Rensel Stevens, whom he married in Butler on July 18, 1987.

Also surviving are his uncle, Calvin Stevens of Karns City; his father-in-law, Max Rensel of Renfrew; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Randy and Tammy Rensel of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., and Richard Rensel and Rhonda Rensel, both of Butler; a niece, Kiarra Rensel of Fort Myers Beach, Fla.; as well as a number of cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a mother-in-law, Helen Rensel; as well as a number of aunts and uncles.

STEVENS - Friends of Michael V. Stevens, who died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hile Funeral Home, 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Donald Dittman, a family friend, officiating.

Private interment will be held Saturday in St. Petersburg Cemetery.

