Michael W. Rich, 63, of Burgettstown, Pa., passed away on Monday.
Michael served on the board of Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission for many years. He touched countless lives, helped give inspiration to those he met, and supported many on their journey.
He lived his life to the fullest and put a smile on those around him. He dedicated his time to helping others who needed hope. He never gave up and knew how to encourage people.
He was the beloved father of the late Patrick Rich; brother of Dixon Rich Jr., Dr. J. Jeffrey Rich and Nancy (Mike) Longman; and the uncle of Julia, Chris, Emily, James and John.
He is also survived by his dogs, Duke and Molly.
RICH - The family of Michael W. Rich, who died Monday, April 1, 2019, will welcome friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Schellhaas Funeral Home, 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, where a service will follow at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission, 90 W. Chestnut St., Suite 310, Washington, PA 15301.
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019