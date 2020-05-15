Michael "Sean" Young, 51, of New Castle, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at UPMC Jameson Hospital.
He was born Jan. 19, 1969, in Columbia, S.C., and was the son of the late Donald W. Young, and Evelyn Kay (Wilson) Young of Butler.
Sean was a member of East Butler Presbyterian Church.
He was in several different bowling leagues and enjoyed singing karaoke.
Surviving are his mother, Evelyn; his son, Steve Young of New Kensington; his daughter, Anna Schmoll of Monongahela; a sister, Jill (Geoff) Foringer of Meridian; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father; his maternal grandparents, Blaine and Audrey Wilson; and his paternal grandparents, Frank and Norie Young.
YOUNG - A private service for Michael "Sean" Young, who died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, will be held at Young Funeral Home, Butler, with his pastor, Mary Kitchen, officiating.
Interment will be held in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
