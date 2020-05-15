Michael "Sean" Young
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Sean" Young, 51, of New Castle, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at UPMC Jameson Hospital.
He was born Jan. 19, 1969, in Columbia, S.C., and was the son of the late Donald W. Young, and Evelyn Kay (Wilson) Young of Butler.
Sean was a member of East Butler Presbyterian Church.
He was in several different bowling leagues and enjoyed singing karaoke.
Surviving are his mother, Evelyn; his son, Steve Young of New Kensington; his daughter, Anna Schmoll of Monongahela; a sister, Jill (Geoff) Foringer of Meridian; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father; his maternal grandparents, Blaine and Audrey Wilson; and his paternal grandparents, Frank and Norie Young.
YOUNG - A private service for Michael "Sean" Young, who died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, will be held at Young Funeral Home, Butler, with his pastor, Mary Kitchen, officiating.
Interment will be held in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved