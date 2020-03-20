Michael J. Slavin, 67, of Middle Lancaster Township, passed away at Allegheny General Hospital from cardiac arrest as a result of injuries sustained in an automotive accident on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Born July 9, 1952, in Columbia Station, Ohio, he was the son of the late Edward William Slavin and Mabel Louise Frederick Slavin.
Mike graduated in 1970 from Columbia High School in Columbia Station, Ohio. He then attended the Cleveland Electronic Institute in Cleveland, Ohio, for two years.
Mike had worked at Mighty Auto Parts since 2014, as an inventory specialist.
He was a member of the Baden American Legion 641, and a member and part-time steward at the Unionville American Legion Post 512.
Mike enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially his favorite driver, Kevin Harvick. He loved cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Penguins.
Above all, Mike will be remembered as a kind and friendly man, as well as a loving husband and father. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 16 years, Kimberly A. Pavlosky Slavin, whom he married on Aug. 8, 2003; his daughter, Carrie Slavin of Ohio; his stepson, Justin O'Hara of West Sunbury; his brother, Edward Slavin Jr. of North Olmsted, Ohio; his sisters, Linda (Ed) Driscoll of New London, Ohio, and Peg (Mike) Wooten of Wellington, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his son, Michael Slavin.
SLAVIN - A celebration of life service to honor the life of Michael J. Slavin, who died Monday, March 16, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 20, 2020