Micheal Anthony Brown, 30, of Harrisville passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, as a result of an auto accident.

He was born May 30, 1989, in Pittsburgh, the son of Eugene Brown and Sheryl (Hayes) Brown.

He was a 2007 graduate of Slippery Rock High School. He also achieved a bachelor's degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University in 2011.

Mike was a fourth-generation AK Steel employee, and was proud to carry on the AK legacy.

He enjoyed spending time with his numerous lifelong friends. They shared his love for punk music and claimed to actually know the words.

Mike liked working on cars, and was a collector of all things rusty; the heavier the better. He especially loved Fords and Budweiser.

He liked to hunt deer and turkey, even though the birds eluded him.

Mike was dedicated to his family and friends, and his love and support was endless. Those who loved Mike were lucky to have him in their life, and even forever would not have been long enough.

Surviving are his parents of Butler; the love of his life, Lauren Early of Harrisville; two brothers, Dusten (Matt) Brown of Kittanning, and Joshua (Kyra) Brown of Butler; two sisters, Tiffany Brown of Butler, and Destini Brown of Butler; his grandmother, Rita Hayes of Butler; numerous aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews; and his two spoiled dogs, Layla and Sandy.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Brown; and his grandparents, Ralph Hayes, and Melvin and Betty Brown.

BROWN - Friends of Micheal Anthony Brown, who died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, will be received from noon until 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local fire department or the Humane Society.

