Service Information
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler , PA 16001
(724)-287-4042
Visitation
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler , PA 16001
Service
3:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler , PA 16001
Obituary

Michele (McDonald) Boeke, 67, of Sarver passed away peacefully Jan. 23, 2020, at the Orchards of Saxonburg Nursing Home from rejection after receiving a double lung transplant.

She was born in June 1952 in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Richard C. and Nancy L. (Walker) McDonald.

Michele was a 1971 graduate of Knoch High School.

Michele had an exciting life. In 1971, she was the winner of the Miss USA Beauty Contest and a finalist in the Miss Universe Contest. During her reign, she had the opportunity to travel and meet interesting people, including President Richard Nixon.

After her term as Miss USA, Michele spent a year in New York City modeling with the Ford Modeling Agency.

Michele decided to pursue her interest in nursing, where she worked in the home health care field. She always maintained her interest in beauty pageants and was thrilled when asked to be a judge.

Michele always had nice words to say to everyone and will be deeply missed by all.

Michele lived the majority of her life in Dayton, Ohio, with her partner of 37 years, Jeffery Sturgill and her dog, Buddy. They relocated back to Butler five years ago. He survives.

Michele is also survived by three children, Shauna Boeke from Dayton Ohio, Chad Boeke from Dayton Ohio, and Michelle Norris from Dayton Ohio.

She was the sister of Nancy Dana Haas of Saxonburg, and Michael McDonald of Butler; and the niece of Cheryl Walker Hilliard of Connoquenessing.

She is also survived by four grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Colleen McDonald Pratt.

BOEKE - Friends of Michele (McDonald) Boeke, who died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler, where services will immediately follow.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Please visit



