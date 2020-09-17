1/1
Michele Lee Hartman

Michele Lee Hartman, 47, of Prospect passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 15, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side following a 4½ year courageous battle with cancer.

Born May 28, 1973, in Butler, she was the daughter of Terry Lee and Tempa Strobel Bittner.

Due to her health diagnosis, she retired early as a behavioral therapist at the Family Behavioral Resources in Butler. She had worked there for over 15 years and loved working with children.

She attended Faith Fellowship Alliance Church in Butler.

Michele loved her family and friends, walking her dog, gardening, camping and motorcycle riding with her husband, Charlie.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Hartman, whom she married May 13, 2000; her parents, Terry and Tempa Bittner of New Castle; her stepchildren, Justin Hartman of Prospect, Angel Statler of Chambersburg, and Jordyn Hartman of Butler; her stepgrandchildren, Olivia, Laura and Landon Statler; her brothers, Michael (Lori Ann) Bittner of Florida, and Joseph (Sylvia) Bittner of New Castle; her uncles, Kenny (Marsha) Strobel of Colorado, and David Strobel of Prospect; her aunts, Lois Coatworth of South Carolina, and Jennifer Strobel of Butler; her grandmother, Grace Bittner of New Castle; and her nieces and nephews, Hannah Bittner, Jake Bittner, Noah Bittner, Georgie Bittner and Mia Bittner.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ken and Gladys Strobel, and James Bittner; and her uncles, Doug Strobel and Bill Coatworth.

HARTMAN - A memorial visitation for Michele Lee Hartman, who died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, with the memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. at Raisley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 387 Main St., Prospect.

For more information or to leave an online tribute, go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edward L. Raisley F.H.
387 Main St.
Prospect, PA 16052
7248652442
