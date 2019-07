Michelle "Missy" Bowman, 57, of Butler passed away on Saturday.She was the "craziest animal lover you would ever meet."She was the daughter of John and Janice Bowman; sister of Derek (Jill) Bowman and Jennifer (Tim) Kane; significant other to Clint Weaver; aunt of Stephen Kane, Julian Bowman, Jason Bowman and Sophie Kane.She is also survived by a large loving family and her friends.She was preceded in death by her brother, Craig Bowman.BOWMAN - Friends of Michelle "Missy" Bowman, who died Saturday, July 20, 2019, will be received from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler, with services immediately following in the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Butler County Humane Society.Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com