Michelle "Missy" Bowman, 57, of Butler passed away on Saturday.
She was the "craziest animal lover you would ever meet."
She was the daughter of John and Janice Bowman; sister of Derek (Jill) Bowman and Jennifer (Tim) Kane; significant other to Clint Weaver; aunt of Stephen Kane, Julian Bowman, Jason Bowman and Sophie Kane.
She is also survived by a large loving family and her friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Craig Bowman.
BOWMAN - Friends of Michelle "Missy" Bowman, who died Saturday, July 20, 2019, will be received from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler, with services immediately following in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Butler County Humane Society.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 24, 2019