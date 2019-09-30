Mickey L. Blystone, 52, of Butler passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 29, 2019.
Mickey was born June 4, 1967, in Butler. She was the daughter of Charles Claypoole Sr. of Butler, and the late Etta Clawges Claypoole.
She attended Karns City High School.
Mickey enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and outdoor activities, especially camping.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her daughters, Melinda Hilliard, of Butler, and Brandie Blystone and her boyfriend, Michael Edvalson, of Petrolia; her son, Jody Blystone Jr. and his wife, Amanda, of Parker; 10 grandchildren; as well as many brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her mother; she was preceded in death by a sister, Rachel Rhinebolt; and a brother, Charles Claypoole Jr.
BLYSTONE - A celebration of life service for Mickey L. Blystone, who died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.
For additional information, to send condolences, or to make a contribution to the funeral home to help defray expenses, please visit www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 30, 2019