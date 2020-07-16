Mildred C. Hixon, 100, of Port Richey, Fla., recently passed away on May 5, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Hixon.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1919, and raised in Indiana County.
She resided in Valencia, before relocating to Florida in 1982.
Mildred was a member of First Methodist Church of Hudson, Fla., where she had been a longtime choir member and served as secretary of the administrative board for the church.
Mildred was a real estate broker and worked for Agnes R. Nicklas Agency in Valencia, for 23 years before retiring to Florida.
She was a member of the Butler County Board of Realtors. She served as the secretary/treasurer of the board from 1968 to 1972, until elected president of the Butler County Board of Realtors. She was also named to the executive officer's council of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers for the state of Pennsylvania. She was a past president of the Women's Club of Southern Butler County and served a two-year term as the financial chairman of the Butler County Federation of Women's clubs. Her success in the real estate community was rewarded by being named to "Who's Who of American Women" for 1971 and 1972.
She is survived by her daughter, Carole McWilliams of Germantown, Md.; three grandchildren, David (Cindi) McWilliams of Gibsonia, Scott (Kimberly) McWilliams of Gaithersburg, Md., and Marcy (Doy) Collins of Medina, Ohio; and seven great-grandchildren, Daniel, Tyler, Brett, Savannah, Morgan, Gabrielle and Taylor.
HIXON - Burial services were held privately for Mildred C. Hixon, who died Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Local arrangements were handled by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
