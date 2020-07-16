1/1
Mildred C. Hixon
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred C. Hixon, 100, of Port Richey, Fla., recently passed away on May 5, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Hixon.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1919, and raised in Indiana County.
She resided in Valencia, before relocating to Florida in 1982.
Mildred was a member of First Methodist Church of Hudson, Fla., where she had been a longtime choir member and served as secretary of the administrative board for the church.
Mildred was a real estate broker and worked for Agnes R. Nicklas Agency in Valencia, for 23 years before retiring to Florida.
She was a member of the Butler County Board of Realtors. She served as the secretary/treasurer of the board from 1968 to 1972, until elected president of the Butler County Board of Realtors. She was also named to the executive officer's council of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers for the state of Pennsylvania. She was a past president of the Women's Club of Southern Butler County and served a two-year term as the financial chairman of the Butler County Federation of Women's clubs. Her success in the real estate community was rewarded by being named to "Who's Who of American Women" for 1971 and 1972.
She is survived by her daughter, Carole McWilliams of Germantown, Md.; three grandchildren, David (Cindi) McWilliams of Gibsonia, Scott (Kimberly) McWilliams of Gaithersburg, Md., and Marcy (Doy) Collins of Medina, Ohio; and seven great-grandchildren, Daniel, Tyler, Brett, Savannah, Morgan, Gabrielle and Taylor.
HIXON - Burial services were held privately for Mildred C. Hixon, who died Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Local arrangements were handled by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved