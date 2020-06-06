Mildred DeBlasio, 95, of Butler, passed away June 2, 2020.
She was born Nov. 27, 1924, in Dunbar, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Peter Smitley and the late Jane Reed.
Mildred worked as a key punch operator for West Penn Power, retiring in 1986.
She enjoyed crocheting, making afghans, cooking, and loved spending time with her daughter and grandchildren.
Mildred is survived by her loving daughter, JoAnn Petanovich of Butler; two grandchildren, Jill (Joseph) Herbick of Aspinwall, and Eric (Emily) Petanovich of Galax, Va.; one great-grandchild, Brooks Petanovich; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Donald, Thomas, Jack and Peter Charles (P.C.) Smitley; and two sisters, Agnes Maher and Milicent Churray.
DEBLASIO - Private inurnment for Mildred DeBlasio, who died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 6, 2020.