Mildred E. Haney, 104, of Verona, formerly of West Deer Township, passed away at her residence on Wednesday.
She was born March 16, 1915, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Edgar P. and Marry Ann (Brittner) Smith.
During World War II, Mildred manufactured gliders at the H.J. Heinz Co. in Pittsburgh.
She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing softball and crocheting.
She is survived by her children, Leonard L. Haney Jr. of Clinton Township, Patricia J. Weingartner of Bellevue, and Linda L. Morece of Verona; her daughter-in-law, Shirley Haney of Saxonburg; her grandchildren, Lenny (Kristen), Jeffery and John T. Jr. (Tara) Haney, John (Sharon), Richard (Betsey), Michael (Bernadette), Dennis (Paula) and Robert (Karen) Weingartner, and Patricia Scoumins; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard L. Haney Sr.; and nine brothers and sisters.
HANEY - Friends and relatives of Mildred E. Haney, who died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, are invited to attend visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home, 179 Starr Road, Russellton.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 18, 2019